Fidel, the Root of the Tree
Raúl and Díaz-Canel presided over the political and cultural event honoring the Commander-in-Chief's 99th birthday. This day marked the beginning of the program commemorating Fidel's centenary
August 14, 2025 08:08:19
In Birán, fertile land of men who shape the future, Cuba celebrated the 99th birthday of the Commander-in-Chief on Wednesday, as it did throughout the country, a tribute that marked the beginning of a greater celebration: the commemorative program for Fidel's centenary, which is, as the poet would say, “the root of the tree.”
The celebration in the historic complex, sheltered by a leafy carob tree and the cedars that almost a century ago sheltered the birth of a symbol, was presided over by another extraordinary son of that Holguín land, the most loyal Fidel supporter among Cubans, his brother in blood and ideas, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader at the forefront of the Cuban Revolution.
Alongside Raúl, at that site which was the starting point in the history of the homeland, were First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez; as well as other members of the Political Bureau, leaders of the Party, the State and the Government, the Union of Young Communists, mass organizations, the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, and a representation of young people from the provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo, and Holguín.
And in a special way, the youth solidarity brigade from several countries around the world participated in this day of remembrance, reaffirming that Cuba is not alone.
With the certainty that Fidel is a country and, rather than evoking him, it is time to bring him into the present and continue his legacy with deeds, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Party's Central Committee, reviewed the Commander's fruitful life, which began in the batey of Birán and changed the course of history forever.
In his words, he assured that his proven sense of justice and Cuban identity germinated precisely in Birán, “where he was born to be a light in dark times, to be the voice of those who had none and the hope of those who, in the face of adversity, could only aspire to a better world. His birth marked the beginning of a life devoted to the tireless struggle for the freedom and emancipation of Cuba.”
He spoke of the brilliant statesman, the sincere friend, his universal stature, the feelings of solidarity he fostered in our people, his defense of peace and all just causes, the spirit of resistance and victory he instilled in us, and his deep conviction that safeguarding unity was the only way to achieve victory.
A transcendental moment in his speech was the announcement of the commemorative program for the centenary of Fidel's birth, approved at the 10th Plenary Session of the Party's Central Committee, which took place last July.
Morales Ojeda said that this is a celebration of respect and commitment, with the participation of the entire people and a prominent role for young people, and that its deepest essence is to promote the study of his work, the investigation of his thinking, and the promotion of his convictions and ideals. It is about “turning his teaching that ‘indeed, we can’ into concrete actions.”
The tribute, according to the party leader, will emerge in every timely and supportive action we undertake, in every advance in science, in every cultural work of decolonization, every sporting feat or contribution to production; it will be in our ability to “embody, with a critical and creative spirit, his transformative spirit.”
Honoring him, he said, “is also doing things right, banishing apathy, facing one's own mistakes, always alongside the people and the humble for whom this Revolution was made.”
And there, in the land that saw the birth of the vigorous child who later became a paradigm for all time, the tribute continued with a beautiful performance by La Colmenita company, which went to the very essence of the leader, human and sublime, alive and present.
The children retraced, through the language of music and poetry, the life of Fidel, seed of Revolution and triumph, dream of victory fulfilled.
Through excerpts from the book Todo el tiempo de los cedros (All the Time of the Cedars) by writer Katiuska Blanco, the beekeepers used words to describe several births: the birth of love between Ángel and Lina, and that of their extraordinary children, destined to conquer Cuba's definitive freedom.
The work highlighted the stern yet sensitive spirit of Don Ángel, the whirlwind that was Lina, her fortitude, and Fidel's childhood among humble people, those with whom another Cuban, also of universal stature, had previously sworn to share his fate.
Fidel, said the children, is greatness, inexhaustible intelligence, the conquest of all impossibilities, optimism in the face of adversity, the accompaniment, courage, and resistance of a people, the impulse to always do good.
The staging was also a confirmation of those words of Che, which the Army General endorsed with depth: “If we are here today and the Cuban Revolution is here, it is simply because Fidel entered the Moncada first; because he was the first to disembark from the Granma; because he was the first in the Sierra; because he went to Playa Girón in a tank (...) because he has, like no one else in Cuba, the moral authority to ask for any sacrifice in the name of the Revolution.”
After loud applause and exclamations that brought all the voices together in a “I am Fidel!”, the Army General and President Díaz-Canel went up on stage to thank the children “for such a revolutionary, beautiful, and charming show.” A hug to everyone, said Raúl.
On August 13, a country that is home to all celebrated its birthday, and its children sang to Fidel, aware that the best tribute is to defend Cuba, to which he dedicated all his energies; it is to love it well, it is for each person to do their part; it is to sustain and continue the Revolution; it is to never give up.
The best tribute to Fidel is to win.
