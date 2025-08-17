Ghana Plans Military Funeral for Helicopter Crash Victims
By News Ghana
August 14, 2025
Ghana will hold a state funeral with full military honours for the eight citizens who perished in the August 6th helicopter crash.
Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe outlined the plans, confirming the Ghana Armed Forces will conduct the solemn ceremony.
The funeral, structured in three distinct parts, begins with scripture recitations from both the Bible and the Qur’an early in the morning. This will be followed by the main memorial service and conclude with the burials. The pre-burial programme starts promptly at 7:30 AM and concludes at 9:00 AM.
Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is scheduled to arrive at 8:50 AM. President John Mahama will join the ceremony at 9:00 AM to commence the main service.
This three-hour tribute will include readings of each victim’s biography and heartfelt tributes from widows, children, government officials, and representatives of the institutions they served.
After the service, the remains of six victims will be transported to the Military Cemetery at Tse Addo for interment. The Ghana Armed Forces will collaborate with the respective churches of the deceased to oversee the burial rites. Two victims have already been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic traditions and customs prior to the state ceremony.
