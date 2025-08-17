Most Wanted Senior al-Shabab Commander Killed by Somalian Forces
Source: Xinhua|
2025-08-18 09:40:30
|Editor: huaxia
MOGADISHU, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- One of al-Shabab's most wanted senior commanders was killed by Somali forces during a special operation in Bakool region, southwestern Somalia, the country's Defense Ministry confirmed Sunday.
The ministry announced in a press release that Hussein Moallim Hassan, a key figure in the al-Shabab terrorist group for over 15 years and one of its most wanted senior leaders, was killed on Saturday night.
The deceased had played a pivotal role in the planning and execution of terrorist attacks against civilians in the central and southern regions of Somalia, said the ministry.
It added that the elimination of Moalim provided strategic impetus to the intensified campaign to degrade al-Shahab terrorists, including those in the group's leadership structure.
Somalia's security forces have vowed to step up air and ground operations to flush out al-Shabab militants in the central and southern regions of the country.
