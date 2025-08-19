Ramaphosa Arrives in Tokyo for African Development Summit
The summit will kick off in Yokohama on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Japan for the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development Summit taking place from 20-22 August 2025. Picture:@PresidencyZA/X.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Japan to lead South Africa’s high-level delegation participation in the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development Summit.
It’s expected to strengthen ties between the African Union and Japan.
This includes talks on trade and investment, as well as peace and stability.
Ramaphosa said the summit comes when multilateralism and collective solutions to common challenges are crucial.
He said the AU's discussions with the government of Japan present an opportunity for the two sides to engage in discussions that seek to foster collective solutions to these challenges.
The spokesperson in the presidency, Vincent Magwenya, said, "President Ramaphosa will engage with leading captains of Japanese industry and business. Japan is one of South Africa's major economic partners with sizeable investments in the South African economy, and the potential for further investments exists.”
