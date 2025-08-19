Ramaphosa: SADC Is In Good Hands
The bloc has previously been criticised for a perceived inability to effectively address regional conflicts, poor governance and underdevelopment.
Heads of state at the 45th SADC Summit in Antananarivo, Madagascar on 17 August 2025. Picture: @SADC_News/X
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was in good hands, as the regional bloc’s decision-making body rotates its leadership.
Ramaphosa participated in the 45th ordinary summit of SADC heads of state and government in Madagascar on Sunday.
African leaders tabled several reports to provide the overall policy direction of the functions of SADC.
Top of the agenda in this cycle is strengthening industrial capacity and regional value chains, modernising agriculture and promoting an inclusive energy transition.
But Ramaphosa said that he was confident that his Madagascan counterpart, Andry Rajoelina, would build on Zimbabwe's efforts in the 2025-2026 term before South Africa takes over.
"We are confident that under your stewardship, SADC will continue to advance regional integration, economic resilience, and sustainable development. May your tenure be marked by unity, innovation, and progress for all member states."
