Serbian President Says He Will Visit China in Early September: Media Report
By Global Times
Aug 04, 2025 10:37 AM
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic Photo: VCG
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he may meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to China in early September, the TASS News Agency reported on Monday.
"I'm going to China on a five-day trip on September 1-6. I've been told that Putin will also be there, so I may meet with him," Vucic told reporters, according to TASS.
According to an earlier TASS report, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in September.
The Xinhua News Agency reported in June that China will invite foreign leaders, former political dignitaries, high-level officials and heads of international organizations to events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
China is going to hold events marking the anniversaries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had announced.
As of press time, Russia has not issued an official response regarding the reported meeting.
Global Times
No comments:
Post a Comment