Tanzania Opens 2024 CHAN Run With Victory Over Burkina Faso
Source: Xinhua|
2025-08-03 21:59:30
|Editor: huaxia
DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Co-host Tanzania kicked off the 2024 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign with a 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Saturday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, making a flying start in Group B.
The two teams remained scoreless in the first half until the final minute of the stoppage time, when Abdul Sopu kept his cool to convert a penalty, giving Tanzania a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Tanzania's Mohamed Hussein doubled the advantage with a header in the 71st minute. Burkina Faso poured forward at the closing stage, but to no avail.
The opening victory propelled Tanzania to the top of Group B, which also included Mauritania, Central African Republic, and Madagascar.
Since its inception in 2009, the biennial CHAN has established itself as a premier continental tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), exclusively for players who compete in their home countries' domestic leagues.
The eighth edition, initially scheduled for February, was delayed to August due to venue issues. It is also the first time for the tournament to be co-hosted by three African countries, namely Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.
