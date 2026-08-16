Sovereign Seaport Matter of Existence that Reconciles Ethiopia with Its Civilization, Says Senior Researcher
Addis Ababa, August 15, 2026 (ENA) — The quest for securing a sovereign seaport is a matter of existence aimed at reconciling Ethiopia with its glorious history of growth and civilization, Gashaw Ayferam, Senior Researcher on the Horn of Africa and Water Geopolitics at the Institute of Foreign Affairs.
The senior researcher stated that Ethiopia’s pursuit of direct access to the sea is a vital existential effort to realign the nation with its historic legacy of civilization and progress.
In an exclusive interview with ENA, Gashaw recalled that until three decades ago, Ethiopia possessed direct access to the sea, an asset deeply intertwined with its civilization.
He explained that during the Axumite civilization and across successive historical eras, Ethiopia facilitated its international trade and foreign relations through ports and maritime access along the Red Sea corridor.
The senior researcher noted that throughout history, various internal and external hostile forces conspired continuously to deprive Ethiopia of its sovereign seaport.
He elaborated that by thwarting the schemes of historical adversaries, Ethiopia successfully safeguarded its rightful sovereign seaport ownership for millennia.
Unfortunately, the collusion between TPLF and Shaebia unceremoniously rendered Ethiopia landlocked without any valid legal or historical justification, he elaborated.
Gashaw stressed that isolating Ethiopia from the Red Sea—a body of water inextricably linked to its heritage—represented an unpardonable historical harm to the nation's core national interest.
The senior researcher explained that losing sovereign seaport created severe bottlenecks for the nation's economic development, trade, investment, and import-export operations.
Gashaw noted that being landlocked forces Ethiopia to incur exorbitant port rental fees and logistical expenses that strain its overall trade competitiveness.
He added that lack of direct maritime access also complicates efforts to effectively counter security threats and terrorist activities across the Horn of Africa.
Consequently, the senior researcher emphasized that Ethiopia's quest for sovereign seaport is not a luxury, but a paramount national interest and an existential necessity that will define the destiny of future generations.
He stated that securing seaport is essential for rectifying historical distortions and reconnecting Ethiopia with its grand historical trajectory.
Addressing this issue is critical to supporting Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to enhance regional economic integration and accelerate continental cohesion.
He underlined that ensuring regional peace, security, and shared prosperity remains a vital national responsibility for the present generation.
The senior researcher noted that Ethiopia’s pursuit of seaport is gaining international recognition, with foreign governments, global institutions, and international media increasingly recognizing its legitimacy.
He recommended that diplomatic engagements grounded in the principle of mutual benefit must be further intensified.
Gashaw concluded that Ethiopians across all sectors must work in unison to raise awareness regarding the issue and defend the nation’s strategic national interests.
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