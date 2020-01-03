China Opposes Use of Force in International Relations, Calls for Respecting Iraq’s Sovereignty
Beijing, SANA- China has warned of the consequences of the US criminal aggression that led to the martyrdom of and Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the Leader of al-Quds Failaq, and Deputy Chairman of Popular Mobilization commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, reiterating Beijing’s opposing to the use of force in international relations.
Xinhua news agency on Friday quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, as saying: “We attach high importance to the recent incidents. China has always opposed the use of force in the international relations, and advocates that all parties should practically abide by the purpose and principle of UN Charter and basic norm of international relations.”
“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq should be respected, and the peace and stability in the Middle East and Gulf area should be maintained,” he added.
“We urge all the relevant parties, especially the US, to exercise restraint and prevent the escalation of the tension.” He concluded.
Gh.A.Hassoun
