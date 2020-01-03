Moscow: Soleimani Assassination Adventurous Move That Will Flare Up Tension in Region
Moscow, SANA_ The Russian Foreign Ministry underlined that the assassination of the Leader of al-Quds Failaq, Major-General Qassem Soleimani is an adventurous move that will lead to an escalation of tension throughout the region as a whole.
“We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people,” RT website quoted a source at the ministry as saying in a statement on Friday.
“Soleimani served devotedly the cause of defending the national interests of Iran.” the Foreign Ministry statement said.
The Ministry emphasized that the assassination of major-General Soleimani does not contribute to finding solutions to the accumulated problems in the Middle East, warning that “the US airstrike on Baghdad International Airport will have severe consequences on regional security and stability.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that assassination of Soleimani and Deputy Chairman of Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will not result in anything but escalating tensions in the region.
“That will not result in anything but escalating tensions in the region, which will be sure to affect millions of people,” Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.
She criticized the United States’ refrain from going to the UN Security Council regarding the attacks on its embassy in Baghdad.
“To condemn attacks on their embassies, states go to the UN Security Council submitting draft statements. Washington did not appeal to the Security Council, which means that it is not interested in the world’s response [and that it is] interested in changing the balance of power in the Middle East.”
The Russian Defense Ministry has highlighted the contribution Soleimani, to combating the terrorist organizations, mainly Daesh and al-Qaeda in Syria and Iraq.
The Ministry, in a statement, said that assassination of Soleimani will lead to an escalation of military-political tensions in the Middle East, negatively affecting the global security system.
“The short-sighted steps by the US, will lead to a sharp escalation of military-political tensions in the Middle East region. It is fraught with serious negative consequences for the entire global security system,” the statement read.
Earlier, Spokesman of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization announced the martyrdom of al-Muhandis and Soleimani in a US air aggression that targeted their car on Baghdad International Airport road.
Gh.A.Hassoun
