Head-on Breakthrough Is Duty before Times: Rodong Sinmun
The head-on breakthrough at present is a revolutionary offensive to surmount the subjective and objective obstacles and difficulties in the advance of the Korean revolution and open up a new avenue for the socialist construction, the article says, and goes on:
The main obstacle stemming the advance of our revolution today is the moves of the hostile forces to stifle the DPRK.
Despite its lip-service for dialogue, the U.S. is getting undisguised in its political, military and economic designs to strangle and stifle the DPRK.
Now is a crucial and pivotal time to make our military and technical power irreversible and to steadily push forward the development of strategic weapons indispensable and prerequisite for the security of the country until the U.S. withdrawal of its hostile policy toward the DPRK and the establishment of lasting and durable peace mechanism on the Korean peninsula and thus firmly guarantee the security and dignity of the country and the building of a powerful country militarily.
We have already made great achievements in augmenting our own driving force with self-support and self-sustenance as the motive force but there are not a few problems that should be set right in the state management, economic work and other fields in order to further expanding and developing those achievements.
Based on the comprehensive and in-depth analysis and assessment of the domestic and international situation of the Korean revolution, our Party clarified the revolution line on waging a breakthrough head-on to further expedite the socialist construction at the recent plenary meeting.
The present head-on breakthrough is also an offensive on the initiatives to remove the root cause of the challenges and obstacles to our advance and guarantee the steady advance and development of the Korean revolution.
The best way of reducing to submission the imperialists regarding the power as al-mighty is to possess the maximum power to neutralize the offensive of the enemies to stifle the DPRK.
