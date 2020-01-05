Rodong Sinmun on Basic Idea, Basic Spirit, of 5th Plenary Meeting of 7th Central Committee of WPK
In other words, we should never dream that the U.S. and other hostile forces would leave us to live in peace, but make a breakthrough head-on on the strength of self-reliance to tide over the difficulties lying in the way of advance of our socialist construction, it stresses.
The article says that the basic idea, the basic spirit, of the Fifth Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the WPK reflects the truth and lessons of history that illusions about the enemy and peace and the lingering expectation for the lift of sanctions are a taboo and embodies the iron truth of the revolution that only offensive on one's own initiative, not the passive defense, can turn adversity into favorable situation.
It also reflects the requirement to strengthen our internal strength in all aspects and overcome difficulties with the might of self-reliance, the article says, and goes on:
As a leopard cannot change its spots, the aggressive nature of imperialism can never change.
So is the U.S. behavior today.
The real intention of the U.S. is to seek its own political and diplomatic interests while wasting time away under the signboard of dialogue and negotiations and at the same time keep sanctions so as to gradually reduce our strength.
The reality shows that now that the ambition of the enemy to stifle our system remains unchanged, it is foolish to dream of the ease of situation and the lift of sanctions.
The plenary meeting took accurate and audacious measures on the basis of a cool-headed judgment of the prevailing external situation.
The plenary meeting reflects the firm will of our Party to eliminate all the challenges and barriers to our advance with another dynamic offensive and hasten the victory of a drive for building a powerful socialist country.
Every field and unit should break through head-on all the barriers to our advance, holding aloft the slogan of self-reliance and self-sufficiency. Herein lies the way to glorify this significant year marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Party as the one noteworthy in the history of building our Party and a powerful state of independence.
