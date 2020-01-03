Khamenei Vows Harsh and Severe Response on Crime of Assassination of Lt. General Soleimani
Tehran, SANA- Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Ali Khamenei vowed a harsh and severe revenge. on the crime of assassination of the leader of al-Quds Failaq Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani due to the US forces air aggression in Baghdad.
Iranian Tasnim news agency quoted Khamenei as saying in a statement on Friday that the Jihad approach in the resistance will continue and the resistance will resolutely triumph, expressing condolences to the families of the martyr Soleimani.
For his part, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underlined that the martyrdom of the leader of al-Quds Failaq Lt. General Qassem Soleimani will bolster Iran’s steadfastness in facing the US greed, pointing out that the Iranian people and the free peoples will take revenge for this heinous crime of the US criminal administration.
In a cable of condolences on the martyrdom of Soleimani, Rouhani reiterated that the US barbaric aggression which led to the martyrdom of Lt. General Soleimani is an indicator on Washington weakness in the region, asserting that this aggression violates all the humanitarian principles and rules and the international law.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in turn, said, following the martyrdom of Lt. General Soleimani due to the air aggression of the US forces in Baghdad, that Washington is responsible for all the repercussions of its reckless and vicious adventure.
IRNA news agency quoted Zarif as saying that the act of international terrorism carried out by the US targeting Iranian Lt. General Soleimani, is considered as very dangerous and foolish escalation, holding the US responsible for all the consequences of its vicious adventure.
In a relevant context, the US Pentagon acknowledged the aggression and indicated in a statement that Lt. General Soleimani was targeted upon the directives of US President Donald Trump.
Abdullahian: Crime of assassination on Soleimani would not pass without a response
Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council Ali Larijani stressed that the Iranian people with resolutely response on the crime of assassination of Lt. General Soleimani, asserting that the US arrogant system will not be able to undermine the firm determination of the heroic jihadists.
Iraqi official TV announced on Friday the martyrdom of Deputy Chairman of Popular Mobilization commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in a US air aggression that targeted their car on Baghdad airport road.
