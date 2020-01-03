Iraqi Premier Condemns US Aggression as Blatant Violation of Iraqi Sovereignty
Baghdad, SANA- Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi strongly condemned the US criminal aggression which led to the assassination of Deputy Chairman of Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and leader of al-Quds Failaq, Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, asserting that the US crime is an aggression on Iraq and a flagrant violation of its sovereignty.
In a statement on Friday, Abdul Mahdi said that “we strongly condemn and denounce the US administration assassination of the two martyrs Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani and other cadres.
He added that the assassination of a high-ranked Iraqi military commander is considered an aggression on Iraq as a state, government and people, asserting that carrying out assassination operations against Iraqi leaderships and other from brotherly country in Iraq is considered as a blatant violation of the Iraqi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation which ignites a destructive war in Iraq, the region and the world.
H. Zain
