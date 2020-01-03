Nasrallah: Fair Retribution from Killers of LT. General Soleimani Responsibility of All Resistance Fighters
Beirut, SANA- Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed that the just retribution of the killers of leader of al-Quds Failaq Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani is responsibility of all the resistance fighters throughout the world, asserting that the US killers will not achieve any of their goals by their crime.
In a statement on Friday, Nasrallah said that the resistance axis will continue its road and it will achieve all its victories in all fields and fronts, adding that the fair retribution from the killers of Soleimani will be the responsibility of all the resistance fighters and jihadists throughout the world.
He pointed out that the martyrdom of deputy chairman of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will motivate the Iraqi people and the factions of resistance to continue the march to achieve their goals in an independent and prosperous Iraq free from occupation and terrorism.
H. Zain
