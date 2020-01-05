New Stamp Issued in DPRK
Seen in it are letters "Juche 109 (2020)" and "A Happy New Year" against the figure of working people running on Mallima with a banner on which words "self-reliance" are printed and the Sci-Tech Complex.
The stamp shows the Korean people's firm will to hasten the building of a powerful socialist nation through continued vigorous Mallima speed movement by dint of self-reliance and science and technology.
