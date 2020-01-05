Sunday, January 05, 2020

New Stamp Issued in DPRK
Pyongyang, January 1 (KCNA) -- A new stamp was issued in the DPRK on the occasion of the New Year Juche 109 (2020).

Seen in it are letters "Juche 109 (2020)" and "A Happy New Year" against the figure of working people running on Mallima with a banner on which words "self-reliance" are printed and the Sci-Tech Complex.

The stamp shows the Korean people's firm will to hasten the building of a powerful socialist nation through continued vigorous Mallima speed movement by dint of self-reliance and science and technology. 
