Third-Day Session of 5th Plenary Meeting of 7th C.C., WPK Held
Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, continued his report.
In his report, Kim Jong Un raised the principled issues arising in strengthening the Party and enhancing the role of cadres.
He referred to the tasks and ways in detail for further consolidating the Party organizationally and ideologically as required by the developing revolution, remarkably fostering its leadership ability as the General Staff of the revolution and developing the party into a militant party full of vitality and vigor.
He stressed the need for officials to unconditionally and thoroughly carry out the idea of the Party's guidance and make selfless, devoted efforts for the people.
He made a comprehensive report on the work of the Central Committee of the WPK, state building, economic development and building of the armed forces for seven hours at the plenary meeting.
He in his historic report comprehensively raised the issues arising in the overall Party and state works and clarified the orientation and ways to resolve them. They included the issue of straightening the economic work system and order, the task of major industrial sectors of the national economy and the issues of decisively increasing the agricultural production, promoting science, education and public health, dynamically conducting the campaign for increased production, economization and quality improvement, taking strict measures for protecting ecological environment and preventing natural disasters, preparing positive and offensive political, diplomatic and military countermeasures for firmly preserving the sovereignty and security of the country, intensifying the combat against anti-socialist and non-socialist acts, boosting the work of working people's organizations, establishing moral discipline throughout the society, strengthening the Party and steadily raising its leadership ability and enhancing the role of cadres.
Noting that the Workers' Party of Korea has determined another arduous and protracted struggle for the final victory of the revolution and wellbeing of our great people, he concluded his report with calls for dynamically opening the road of victorious advance towards the materialization of the ambition and ideal to build a powerful socialist nation.
The plenary meeting entered into the study of the draft resolution of relevant agenda as well as an important document to be discussed as next agenda.
The plenary meeting continues.
Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, continued his report.
In his report, Kim Jong Un raised the principled issues arising in strengthening the Party and enhancing the role of cadres.
He referred to the tasks and ways in detail for further consolidating the Party organizationally and ideologically as required by the developing revolution, remarkably fostering its leadership ability as the General Staff of the revolution and developing the party into a militant party full of vitality and vigor.
He stressed the need for officials to unconditionally and thoroughly carry out the idea of the Party's guidance and make selfless, devoted efforts for the people.
He made a comprehensive report on the work of the Central Committee of the WPK, state building, economic development and building of the armed forces for seven hours at the plenary meeting.
He in his historic report comprehensively raised the issues arising in the overall Party and state works and clarified the orientation and ways to resolve them. They included the issue of straightening the economic work system and order, the task of major industrial sectors of the national economy and the issues of decisively increasing the agricultural production, promoting science, education and public health, dynamically conducting the campaign for increased production, economization and quality improvement, taking strict measures for protecting ecological environment and preventing natural disasters, preparing positive and offensive political, diplomatic and military countermeasures for firmly preserving the sovereignty and security of the country, intensifying the combat against anti-socialist and non-socialist acts, boosting the work of working people's organizations, establishing moral discipline throughout the society, strengthening the Party and steadily raising its leadership ability and enhancing the role of cadres.
Noting that the Workers' Party of Korea has determined another arduous and protracted struggle for the final victory of the revolution and wellbeing of our great people, he concluded his report with calls for dynamically opening the road of victorious advance towards the materialization of the ambition and ideal to build a powerful socialist nation.
The plenary meeting entered into the study of the draft resolution of relevant agenda as well as an important document to be discussed as next agenda.
The plenary meeting continues.
No comments:
Post a Comment