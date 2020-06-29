A Protest in Qamishli Countryside Against US, Turkish Occupation Forces and in Rejection of So Called “Caesar Act”
Hasaka, SANA-Citizens of Bouyer al-Bouasi village in Qamishli countryside organized a protest against the US and Turkish occupation forces and in rejection of the so-called “Caesar Act”, affirming that it is a violation of all human norms and International laws.
SANA reporter in Hasaka said that the locals of Bouyer al-Bouasi village in Qamishli countryside organized a protest against the US and Turkish occupation forces, rejecting the so-called “Caesar Act” which is considered a new form of aggression against Syria, expressing confidence that Syria steadfastness as people, army and leadership, will foil the effects of this new aggression.
MHD Ibrahim/Mazen
MHD Ibrahim/Mazen
