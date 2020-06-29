Demonstrations in Beirut in Protest Against the So-called “Caesar Act “
Beirut, SANA- Lebanese people took to the streets in Beirut to condemn the US unilateral measures imposed on Syria and Lebanon, Particularly the so-called “Caesar Act”.
The Lebanese National News Agency and Al-Manar TV reported that Lebanese citizens gathered in Al-Mushrifiya in the southern suburbs of Beirut, condemning the US siege and the so-called terrorist “Caesar Act ” imposed on Syria and Lebanon.
Participants in the demonstration, which roamed a number of suburbs, raised slogans affirming the rejection of the siege and economic terrorist measures against Syria and Lebanon amid large deployment of the Lebanese army members.
Bushra Dabin/Mazen Eyon
