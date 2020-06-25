Mozambique Marks 45th Anniversary of Independence
MAPUTO. — Mozambique celebrated yesterday the 45th anniversary of national independence from Portuguese colonial rule, under the motto “United we Build Mozambique for Peace and Development”.
Besides giving a keynote speech and laying the wreath in honour of the national heroes on Heroes’ Square in Maputo as usual, President Filipe Nyusi also decorated 10 national individuals who made remarkable contributions to the building of the country, at the main ceremony.
He said that after 45 years, and with a population of nearly 30 million, the country has managed to reduce the illiteracy rate from 93 percent to 39 percent. Despite growth at various levels, the country still faces many challenges ahead, including the maintenance of peace in dealing with terrorist attacks in the northern region and armed conflicts in central region, said President Nyusi. “In the face of these attacks by enemies, we assure our firm support as a government, and we call on the people to denounce terrorists and armed men for their neutralisation,” he said.
President Nyusi said the government will not bow to this and other challenges, in order to achieve the agenda to develop Mozambique, with a focus on increasing production and productivity in all sectors.
— Xinhua.
