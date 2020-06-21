Vilma in Reborn Today in the Struggles of Cuban Women
Eduardo Palomares | informacion@granmai.cu
June 19, 2020 09:06:00
SEGUNDO FRENTE, Santiago de Cuba.— A floral wreath to Vilma Espín Guillois sent by her comrade in arms and companion in life, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, crowned the tribute to the heroine of the guerrilla and clandestine struggle before the monumental boulder that holds her ashes, on the 13th anniversary of her physical disappearance, June 18.
Teresa Amarelle Boué, member of the Party Political Bureau and secretary general of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), had the honor of placing the flowers beside the monument in the Frank País Eastern Front Mausoleum, while a wreath was added by Leyanis Riquelmes Batista, president of the Municipal Defense Council, in the name of the Cuban people.
Vilma was also remembered by President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who tweeted: "With Vilma in times of combat. Vilma, always present." Highlighting the legacy of the eternal President of the FMC, the President quoted, in another tweet, a comment by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz: "Vilma's words are always intelligent, serene, revolutionary and sweet.”
During the tribute in these mountains, where after 14 months of difficult underground clandestine work Vilma joined the armed struggle, Amarelle insisted that she is reborn today in the determination of Cuban women to fight and win the COVID-19 battle, increase local production of food, and boost the country's economy.
Joining Amarelle were Party Central Committee members Lazaro Expósito Canto Party and Beatriz Johnson Urrutia, president and vice-president of the Provincial Defense Council, as well as Brigadier General Agustín Peña Porres, head of the Eastern Army, who brought roses to honor this extraordinary Cuban woman.
