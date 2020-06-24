Morocco's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 10,000
2020/6/23 14:09:48
Medical workers wait next to an ambulance at a parking lot in Moulay Bousselham, Morocco, on June 22, 2020. A total of 195 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Morocco on Monday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,172. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)
A total of 195 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Morocco on Monday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,172.
The number of the patients cured increased to 8,366 with 82 new recoveries, said Hind Ezzine, head of the Department of Epidemic Diseases of the Ministry of Health, at a regular press briefing.
Ezzine said that the country's COVID-19 death toll stood at 214, as no new fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.
In addition, 5,596 people who had contact with the patients are still under medical surveillance.
The COVID-19 death rate in Morocco stabilizes at 2.1 percent, with the recovery rate at 82.8 percent, the official noted.
Morocco has announced that it will relax travel restrictions inside the country and allow cafes and restaurants to reopen starting from June 25.
Public transport between cities and domestic flights will also resume on June 25, according to specific conditions, it added.
China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.
On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to Morocco to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
China's Guizhou Province has also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help Moroccan medical workers fight the pandemic.
