Mozambique Extends State of Emergency for 3rd Time, With Some Restrictions Relaxed
MAPUTO, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced Sunday the extension of the state of emergency for another 30 days for the third time, with some measures relaxed to seek a new normality amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We decided to maintain the level three (measures) and adjust some measures that have an impact on the country, in a phased manner, to allow certain sectors to resume activities," said Nyusi in his televised speech to the nation.
During the extended state of emergency period that starts from Tuesday, the process of relaxing restrictive measures will be gradual, and could be reversed depending on the evolution of the pandemic, said the president.
Nyusi mentioned the reopening of several sectors including education, business, culture and tourism, which he said must be done in strict compliance with the preventive measures and protocols defined by health authorities.
"The resumption of face-to-face classes in primary and secondary education will take place in three phases to be announced within days," he said.
To boost tourism and stimulate business, the country will be open to investors, specialists and visitors, and flights from selected countries will be allowed, said Nyusi, adding that restaurants will reopen, but bars will remain closed.
The pandemic in Mozambique is less severe than many other countries due to decisive preventive measures taken at the right time, according to the president.
"Everything we've done has resulted in delaying the peak of the disease," he said.
