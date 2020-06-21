Council of Ministers Communiqué on Initiation of Post-COVID-19 Recovery Plan’s First Stage
Council of Ministers | informacion@granmai.cu
June 17, 2020 10:06:32
Photo: Ariel Cecilio Lemus Alvarez
As reported on the Mesa Redonda television program, last Thursday, June 11, the Council of Ministers has approved a plan of measures for the post-COVID-19 recovery.
The beginning of this stage, as well as the declaration of each of its three phases, will be subject to meeting established sanitary indicators, which allow the evolution of the epidemic in each territory to be evaluated. These standards are:
1. Incidence rate
2. Reproductive rate
3. Active cases
4. Number of positive cases with known source of infection in the last 15 days
5. Local transmission events.
The current epicenter and tail end of the epidemic is in Havana, and although Matanzas has been evolving favorably, some indicators have yet to be met in this province.
In view of the above, the decision has been made to implement the first stage of post-Covid-19 recovery, in its first phase, in all provinces and municipalities in the country, with the two exceptions noted.
This stage begins Thursday, June 18, when the first phase will be implemented in our country, except for municipalities within the provinces of Havana and Matanzas; and the announced measures will take effect.
Furthermore, during the course of the week, Ministers will continue to inform the population in detail about the different measures approved, which will be published in a tabloid shortly.
We reiterate to the population the importance of not lowering our guard and maintaining physical isolation and indicated health measures, to initiate this gradual transition to normality, minimizing the risks.
We are convinced that our people will once again respond to this appeal with discipline and responsibility.
Council of Ministers
June16, 2020
Council of Ministers | informacion@granmai.cu
June 17, 2020 10:06:32
Photo: Ariel Cecilio Lemus Alvarez
As reported on the Mesa Redonda television program, last Thursday, June 11, the Council of Ministers has approved a plan of measures for the post-COVID-19 recovery.
The beginning of this stage, as well as the declaration of each of its three phases, will be subject to meeting established sanitary indicators, which allow the evolution of the epidemic in each territory to be evaluated. These standards are:
1. Incidence rate
2. Reproductive rate
3. Active cases
4. Number of positive cases with known source of infection in the last 15 days
5. Local transmission events.
The current epicenter and tail end of the epidemic is in Havana, and although Matanzas has been evolving favorably, some indicators have yet to be met in this province.
In view of the above, the decision has been made to implement the first stage of post-Covid-19 recovery, in its first phase, in all provinces and municipalities in the country, with the two exceptions noted.
This stage begins Thursday, June 18, when the first phase will be implemented in our country, except for municipalities within the provinces of Havana and Matanzas; and the announced measures will take effect.
Furthermore, during the course of the week, Ministers will continue to inform the population in detail about the different measures approved, which will be published in a tabloid shortly.
We reiterate to the population the importance of not lowering our guard and maintaining physical isolation and indicated health measures, to initiate this gradual transition to normality, minimizing the risks.
We are convinced that our people will once again respond to this appeal with discipline and responsibility.
Council of Ministers
June16, 2020
No comments:
Post a Comment