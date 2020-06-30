Thousands Flee Violence in Mozambique
by Malcolm Webb
Nearly 1,000 people have been killed, and more than 200,000 displaced by an armed group in northern Mozambique.
The fighters say they reject the government and want to establish political Islam.
The army has failed to contain it, and has itself been accused of rights abuses.
Al Jazeera's Malcolm Webb reports.
