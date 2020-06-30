Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Thousands Flee Violence in Mozambique
An armed group is accused of rights abuses in Mozambique, and accusations are emerging against the army too.

by Malcolm Webb

Nearly 1,000 people have been killed, and more than 200,000 displaced by an armed group in northern Mozambique.

The fighters say they reject the government and want to establish political Islam.

The army has failed to contain it, and has itself been accused of rights abuses.

Al Jazeera's Malcolm Webb reports.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)