Egypt Based Hackers Attempted Cyber Attacks on Ethiopian Government Sites
Borkena
June 22, 2020
Ethiopia’s Information Network Security Agency (INSA) said on Monday that hackers based in Egypt attempted cyber attacks on the Ethiopian government and non-government sites. The agency added that the attack was “extensive.”
The attempt happened on June 20 and June 21, according to a report from INSA.
The agency identified “Cyber Horus Group,” “AnuBis.Haker” and “Security _By _Passed” as groups behind the cyber attack against Ethiopian institutions whose identities are undisclosed.
INSA added that the hackers took responsibility for the attack. The main objective was to create a multi-faceted pressure on Ethiopia in connection with the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)
Thirteen government sites and four non-governmental organizations sites were targets of attack. INSS said government service providers, Security agencies, and private sites were among sites that the hackers tried to attack.
INSA also said that the hackers targeted sites that didn’t consider cybersecurity when they were developed and sites that did not do cybersecurity checks after being developed.
INSA called upon organizations and institutions in the country to work with the Agency to close gaps in terms of cyber vulnerability, and the agency is at the service of those who need the support whenever needed, it was said.
