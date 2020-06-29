US Sanctions Denounced as Plunder
Asserting the property the US administration seized from Venezuela amounts to tens of billions of dollars, he said that such pillage is backed up by the far-right reactionaries who represent the interests of the US and serve it.
The US is the ringleader which has already applied sanctions and embargo against anti-imperialist and independent countries including Venezuela for over 60 years and mapped out a plan to invade Venezuela nowadays by instigating mercenary soldiers, driving the regional situation to a catastrophe, he noted.
