Monday, June 29, 2020

Intensifying Quarantine Measures in Palestine
In Palestine, a series of stringent restrictions are being taken on the rapid increase in the number of new coronavirus infections.

On the 27th, the prime minister of the country adopted a decision to ban emergency gatherings, such as weddings, funerals and graduation banquets, by restarting emergency committees in all regions, cities, towns and refugee camps at a meeting with the heads of safety agencies. .

In addition, a decision was made to block all areas where the number of infected people is increasing and to punish those who violate health measures.

Chosun Central Communication
