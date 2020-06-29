Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Ten Palestinians in the West Bank
Occupied Jerusalem, SANA-The Israeli occupation forces on Monday arrested ten Palestinians in different areas in the West Bank.
Wafa News Agency reported that the occupation forces broke into al-Arroub camp in Hebron and the towns of Seida in Tulkarm and Silwad and Dora in Ramallah and arrested 10 Palestinians.
On Sunday, the occupation forces arrested three Palestinians in the West Bank.
Nisreen Othman/ Ruaa al-Jazaeri
