The Tragic Reality of Western-style Democracy
But Sein has been resentful of such conduct in the United States.
The world's worst human rights violent country, which tramples man's rudimentary right to life and survivorship, is talking about other countries.
In the United States, the police, who are said to have been policing, are leading the way in alleged human rights abuses and social instability.
In recent years, the brutality of white police brutalitu murdering black men in enemy powers has been carried out in Minnesota.
As a result, popular anti-racism protests have spread throughout the country, including Minneapolis, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Denver. Protesters held relief plates with the words ``Breaking Out'' and ``Black People's Life is Important'', the last words of George Floyd, the victim of police violence, and a deep-rooted race. It exploded resentment and anger against the state system.
The problem is that this is not a pedan caused by the ``mistakes'' of individual police officers, but a tragic fruit created by ``Westernism, Democracy and Values'' that the country is not so proud of.
The obvious evidence is the murder of black people by white police, which continues in the United States every year.
According to recent foreign reports, in the United States, since 2010, the number of people killed by police has surpassed the number of people killed by poker or drug traffickers, and the risk of black people being killed by police is among other colored people. It is said to be 9 times higher than that. In fact, the number of blacks killed by police in the United States in 2015 was 1 134, setting a record high.
What can't be overlooked is the incredible fact that 99% of police who have killed blacks have never been subject to any legal sanctions.
For example, at the end of November 2012, two black men and women who were driving in a car were killed by police, killing dozens of bullets and killing them instantly, and in August 2014, they killed a black youth in a redemptive power and killed the Ferguson. The main culprit, the police, was sentenced to prosecution.
In particular, 18 police officers who were brutally murdered and brutally killed black George Floyd at Minneapolis were arrested in the past for 18 cases, but only two cases were briefly handled by written investigations, and there were no penalties for the rest. Also, along with him, three other police officers who participated in the Floyd murder are said to have been involved in several attempts to commit black murders and assaults over the past decade.
At some point in time, a court in the United States was infuriated by murdering fifteen years of murder and inflicting an absurd ruling on ``doing a good job in 500 hours'' to a convicted police officer.
What matters even more is the current judicial system in the United States that charges the police for indulgence. According to him, the United States lacks a uniform system of control over police action. It is said that the government of the Union is only able to find out about the murders involving the police through reports from the relevant police station, and that the report is based on volunteerism, not obligation. In other words, this means that it is okay to report a few months after the incident or not at all.
This is the essence of the American justice system, which is said to be based on so-called "fairness" and "justice," and the American political system divided into "freedom" and "democracy."
As long as a reactionary and anti-popular social system exists in the United States, racial discrimination and vicious anti-human rights acts cannot go away anytime.
Nevertheless, it is pitiful to have a 《Dragon Dream》 to make it a world of the West, modeled on the liberal democracy enjoyed by America in the next century.
There is something to be noticed by the American passengers who have become habitual to keep the others out of their minds and not to think about it.
Humanity never wishes for a society where what is seen as unrighteousness, lawlessness in the eyes of the people is regarded as justice, rule of law, and human life is less than a few hundred dollars, and even such life is graded and precious according to race. Does not.
In the past century, in the present century, and in the next century, there is no change in humanity's intention.
Hye-Jung Kim, Head of International Research Institute
But Sein has been resentful of such conduct in the United States.
The world's worst human rights violent country, which tramples man's rudimentary right to life and survivorship, is talking about other countries.
In the United States, the police, who are said to have been policing, are leading the way in alleged human rights abuses and social instability.
In recent years, the brutality of white police brutalitu murdering black men in enemy powers has been carried out in Minnesota.
As a result, popular anti-racism protests have spread throughout the country, including Minneapolis, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Denver. Protesters held relief plates with the words ``Breaking Out'' and ``Black People's Life is Important'', the last words of George Floyd, the victim of police violence, and a deep-rooted race. It exploded resentment and anger against the state system.
The problem is that this is not a pedan caused by the ``mistakes'' of individual police officers, but a tragic fruit created by ``Westernism, Democracy and Values'' that the country is not so proud of.
The obvious evidence is the murder of black people by white police, which continues in the United States every year.
According to recent foreign reports, in the United States, since 2010, the number of people killed by police has surpassed the number of people killed by poker or drug traffickers, and the risk of black people being killed by police is among other colored people. It is said to be 9 times higher than that. In fact, the number of blacks killed by police in the United States in 2015 was 1 134, setting a record high.
What can't be overlooked is the incredible fact that 99% of police who have killed blacks have never been subject to any legal sanctions.
For example, at the end of November 2012, two black men and women who were driving in a car were killed by police, killing dozens of bullets and killing them instantly, and in August 2014, they killed a black youth in a redemptive power and killed the Ferguson. The main culprit, the police, was sentenced to prosecution.
In particular, 18 police officers who were brutally murdered and brutally killed black George Floyd at Minneapolis were arrested in the past for 18 cases, but only two cases were briefly handled by written investigations, and there were no penalties for the rest. Also, along with him, three other police officers who participated in the Floyd murder are said to have been involved in several attempts to commit black murders and assaults over the past decade.
At some point in time, a court in the United States was infuriated by murdering fifteen years of murder and inflicting an absurd ruling on ``doing a good job in 500 hours'' to a convicted police officer.
What matters even more is the current judicial system in the United States that charges the police for indulgence. According to him, the United States lacks a uniform system of control over police action. It is said that the government of the Union is only able to find out about the murders involving the police through reports from the relevant police station, and that the report is based on volunteerism, not obligation. In other words, this means that it is okay to report a few months after the incident or not at all.
This is the essence of the American justice system, which is said to be based on so-called "fairness" and "justice," and the American political system divided into "freedom" and "democracy."
As long as a reactionary and anti-popular social system exists in the United States, racial discrimination and vicious anti-human rights acts cannot go away anytime.
Nevertheless, it is pitiful to have a 《Dragon Dream》 to make it a world of the West, modeled on the liberal democracy enjoyed by America in the next century.
There is something to be noticed by the American passengers who have become habitual to keep the others out of their minds and not to think about it.
Humanity never wishes for a society where what is seen as unrighteousness, lawlessness in the eyes of the people is regarded as justice, rule of law, and human life is less than a few hundred dollars, and even such life is graded and precious according to race. Does not.
In the past century, in the present century, and in the next century, there is no change in humanity's intention.
Hye-Jung Kim, Head of International Research Institute
No comments:
Post a Comment