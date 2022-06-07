AU Concerned Over Worsening Security, Humanitarian Situations in Sahel Region
By Xinhua
Jun 05, 2022 05:50 PM
Participants attend the 33rd ordinary session of the assembly of heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, Feb. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)
The African Union (AU) on Saturday expressed deep concern over the worsening security and humanitarian situations in the Sahel region.
The statement was made by the AU's Peace and Security Council in a communique issued Saturday that followed its recent meeting on the situation in the Sahel.
The council "expresses deep concern over the rapid deterioration of the security, political, and humanitarian situations in the Sahel region, particularly the continuation of terrorist attacks and the surge in fatalities, as well as the socio-economic challenges which have continued to affect the peace, stability and development of the region," an AU statement read.
It reiterated the AU's deep concern over the expansion of the threat of terrorism from the Sahel region toward the Gulf of Guinea countries coupled with the mutually reinforcing link between terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government. It also warned about the prevailing multidimensional socioeconomic challenges such as community grievances, underdevelopment, climate change impact, and governance deficit and humanitarian crisis compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"[The AU] strongly condemns all attacks by terrorists, armed and criminal groups against civilians, security institutions of the countries of the region, as well as the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali and other international forces," the council said.
Meanwhile, it commended the efforts deployed by the G5 Sahel Joint Force and its member states in degrading the fighting capacity of the terrorist, armed and criminal groups operating in the Sahel region, while appealing for intensification of efforts in the mobilization of additional resources for the joint force.
It also commended international partners for their continued financial and technical support to the efforts of the G5 Sahel Joint Force, as well as to efforts aimed at addressing the dire humanitarian situation in the Sahel region.
