Car Explosion in Afghanistan’s Kabul Kills Two
Sunday, 19 June 2022 5:48 PM
A member of Afghan security forces looks at a damaged car at the site of a night-time car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 4, 2021. (File photo by Reuters)
At least two people have been killed in an explosion that hit a civilian vehicle in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, officials say.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul’s commander, said the incident took place on Sunday in a neighborhood in the north of the capital city.
It was not clear who was behind the blast or who was the target.
The attack came a day after three explosions hit the Sikh-Hindu temple in Kabul, leaving at least one dead and three others injured. Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for that attack.
Religious minorities in Afghanistan have been the target of rampant attacks. However, Sikhs only make up a tiny religious minority there.
Three explosions have hit a busy road in the Afghan capital city of Kabul, leaving at least one dead and three others injured.
The Shia Hazara community, another minority in Afghanistan, has been the main target of frequent bomb attacks and explosions in the war-ravaged country.
Also on Friday, an explosion at a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz left one person dead and two others wounded.
Explosions have been a common occurrence in Afghanistan in recent months with Daesh’s resurgence in the country.
Last month, three deadly explosions tore through passenger vehicles in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif and a separate one hit a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing several people.
Back in April, a powerful blast hit a mosque in western Kabul during prayers, killing at least 10 people and wounding 20 others.
Local sources in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province say an explosion took place inside a mosque in the village of Al-Bardi.
Daesh has a foothold in eastern and northern Afghanistan, particularly in Nangarhar Province, which is regarded as its base in the war-torn country. It has recently claimed responsibility for several attacks across Afghanistan.
Since seizing power, the Taliban have regularly raided suspected Daesh hideouts in the province. Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but observers say the terrorist group is a key security challenge.
The Taliban took over the country in August 2021 after the withdrawal of US forces, who invaded the country more than two decades ago to topple the group.
No comments:
Post a Comment