China Calls on the West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine, Cease Pressure on Russia
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian pointed out that Beijing "is using various channels" to maintain contacts with all interested sides
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian EPA-EFE/WU HONG
BEIJING, June 1. /TASS/. China opposes the policy of the US and a number of Western states on incitement of the conflict in Ukraine and considers it necessary to stop ramping up pressure on Russia via unilateral sanctions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.
"As for the situation in Ukraine, China […] insists that the US and other Western states stop fueling the fire and stop increasing unilateral sanctions [against Russia]," he underscored during a briefing.
The Chinese diplomat pointed out that Beijing "is using various channels" to maintain contacts with all interested sides.
"We call for a ceasefire and end of hostilities," the diplomat underscored.
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for aid from Donbass republics. After that, the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states said they impose sanctions against Russian citizens and companies.
No comments:
Post a Comment