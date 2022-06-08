COSATU Eastern Cape Congratulates the Provincial SACP for Holding a Successful 9th Provincial Congress
June 7, 2022
Special Note: Happy 36th Anniversary to COSATU. Formed December 1985
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU)in the Eastern Cape congratulates the provincial South African Communist Party (SACP) for hosting a successful 9th Provincial Congress on the 3rd to the 5th of June 2022.
The theme for this congress was: “Consolidating working class power for a transition to socialism in our lifetime”. COSATU appreciates the efforts by SACP to drive the deliberations and resolutions of the congress towards the realisation of this theme. The resolutions taken at this congress serve as evidence that our alliance partners are still committed to the tasks at hand and the importance of consolidating working class power in advancing the National Democratic Revolution in pursuit of Socialism.
The following comrades are a leadership collective that emerged in this congress.
Provincial Secretary: ComradeXolile Nqata
Provincial Chairperson: Comrade Mzoleli Mrara
Provincial Treasurer: Comrade Zodwa Zothani
First Deputy Provincial Secretary: ComradeSisimone Rakaibe
Second Deputy Provincial Secretary: Comrade Simphiwe Thobela
Provincial Deputy Chairperson: Comrade Mpumelelo Saziwa
20 Additional members were also elected
We wish the elected Provincial Executive Committee Members all the best during their term of office.
Issued by COSATU Eastern Cape
Contact:
Mkhawuleli Maleki
COSATU Provincial Secretary
Mobile: 082 339 5482
Email: mkhawuleli@cosatu.org.za
Amandla!
