COSATU Eastern Cape Congratulates the Provincial SACP for Holding a Successful 9th Provincial Congress

June 7, 2022

Special Note: Happy 36th Anniversary to COSATU. Formed December 1985

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU)in the Eastern Cape congratulates the provincial South African Communist Party (SACP) for hosting a successful 9th Provincial Congress on the 3rd to the 5th of June 2022.

The theme for this congress was: “Consolidating working class power for a transition to socialism in our lifetime”. COSATU appreciates the efforts by SACP to drive the deliberations and resolutions of the congress towards the realisation of this theme. The resolutions taken at this congress serve as evidence that our alliance partners are still committed to the tasks at hand and the importance of consolidating working class power in advancing the National Democratic Revolution in pursuit of Socialism.

The following comrades are a leadership collective that emerged in this congress.

Provincial Secretary: ComradeXolile Nqata

Provincial Chairperson:  Comrade Mzoleli Mrara

Provincial Treasurer: Comrade Zodwa Zothani

First Deputy Provincial Secretary: ComradeSisimone Rakaibe

Second Deputy Provincial Secretary: Comrade Simphiwe Thobela

Provincial Deputy Chairperson: Comrade Mpumelelo Saziwa

20 Additional members were also elected

We wish the elected Provincial Executive Committee Members all the best during their term of office.

Issued by COSATU Eastern Cape

Contact:

Mkhawuleli Maleki

COSATU Provincial Secretary

Mobile: 082 339 5482

Email: mkhawuleli@cosatu.org.za

Amandla!

