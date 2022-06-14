Date of Russia-Africa Summit Being Discussed, Kremlin Aide Says
President Vladimir Putin’s recent talks with the president of Senegal were of special significance, as the country is presiding at the African Union, Yury Ushakov noted
Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov Mikhail Metzel/TASS
MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The date and other details of a Russia-Africa summit are being discussed, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.
The sides are planning to hold the summit, Ushakov said. "We are discussing how and when it should best be organized," he said.
Putin met Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is also African Union Chairperson, in Sochi on June 3. Russia has always been on Africa’s side in its fight against colonialism, Putin said, also reminding that the 2019 summit meeting took place in Sochi.
