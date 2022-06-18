ECOWAS Meet On Regional Infrastructure Master Plan
By News Desk
Jun 17, 2022
In line with the objectives of the ECOWAS Strategic Vision 2050, ECOWAS will hold a sensitization meeting on the ECOWAS Regional Infrastructure Master Plan. The Master Plan was approved at the 60th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State Meeting in December 2021.
The ECOWAS Regional Infrastructure Master Plan includes 145 investment projects and 56 “soft” projects (technical studies, project preparation activities, institutional reforms and capacity building). The Investment projects in the Master Plan include 92 energy projects, 48 transport projects and 5 ICT projects estimated at USD 131 billion over the period 2020-2045.
One of the accompanying measures of the Master Plan is the awareness campaign aimed at promoting the said plan among the main stakeholders, both at the national and regional level. This campaign aims to establish the Master Plan as the strategic framework for infrastructure development in the ECOWAS region.
This will ensure consistency and synergy in the various interventions and the development partners will also be invited to align themselves with this Master Plan in the prioritization of their interventions.
To this end, a sensitization meeting on the ECOWAS Regional Infrastructure Master Plan will be held in Accra, Ghana, on June 23-24, 2022. This meeting will see the participation of ministries in charge of national planning of ECOWAS Member States as well as regional organizations and development partners.
