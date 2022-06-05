Final Communique: Extraordinary Summit Of ECOWAS On Situation In Mali, Guinea And Burkina Faso
Jun 5, 2022
EXTRAORDINARY SUMMIT OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT ON THE SITUATION IN MALI, GUINEA,
AND BURKINA FASO Accra, Republic of Ghana 4th June 2022
FINAL COMMUNIQUE
1. The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened an Extraordinary Session in Accra, Republic of Ghana, on 4th June 2022, under the chairmanship of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority.
2. The Extraordinary Summit was convened to review the recent political developments in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, since the last Extraordinary Summit held on 25th March 2022 in Accra.
3. Present at the Summit were the under-listed ECOWAS Heads of State and Government or their duly mandated representatives:
H.E. Patrice TALON, President of the Republic of Benin.
H.E. Alassane OUATTARA, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.
H.E. Adama BARROW, President of the Republic of The Gambia.
H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of
Ghana.
H.E. Umaro Sissoco EMBALO, President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau.
H.E. George WEAH, President of the Republic of Liberia.
H.E. Mohamed BAZOUM, President of the Republic of Niger.
H.E. Muhammadu BUHARI, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
H.E. Macky SALL, President of the Republic of Senegal.
H.E. Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Togolese Republic.
H.E. Belarmino Monteiro SILVA, Ambassador of Cabo Verde to the Federal
Republic of Nigeria.
H.E. Frances Virginia ANDERSON, High Commissioner of the Republic of
Sierra Leone to Ghana.
The Summit was also attended by:
● H.E. Dr Goodluck Ebele JONATHAN, ECOWAS Mediator for Mali, former
President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
● H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, President of the African Union Commission.
● Mr Jean-Claude Kassi BROU, President of the ECOWAS Commission.
● Mr Abdoulaye DIOP, President of the UEMOA Commission.
● Mr Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, Special Representative of the United Nations
Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).
● Mr El Ghassim WANE, Special Representative of the United Nations
Secretary-General in Mali and Head of MINUSMA.
