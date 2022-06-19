Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Worker Near West Bank City of Qalqilyah
Sunday, 19 June 2022 1:36 PM
Nabil Ahmad Ghanem was shot dead in the West Bank city of Qalqilyah by Israeli forces on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Wafa news agency)
Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian worker in the West Bank city of Qalqilia, as tensions continue to run high in the occupied territories, where dozens were killed and injured on Friday at the hands of the regime’s troops.
Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that the 53-year-old man, identified as Nabil Ahmad Ghanem, was shot dead in the vicinity of the separation wall, south of Qalqilia, on Sunday, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.
According to the ministry, Ghanem was on his way to work when Israeli soldiers opened gunfire on the Palestinian man, killing him instantly.
Ghanem’s body is currently withheld at an Israeli hospital in Kefar Saba, after the regime’s forces took it, Wafa added.
Earlier in the day, a Palestinian worker was injured by Israeli gunfire, and another sustained fractures after being chased by the regime’s soldiers near the separation wall, west of the village of Tarqumiya, in the southern occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).
Palestinian workers in the West Bank usually opt for alternative routes to avoid overcrowding at major Israeli checkpoints in their daily journey to their workplace and are often attacked by Israeli forces whenever they try to cross the separation wall.
The Israeli regime has escalated its deadly attacks against Palestinians in recent months, especially since the beginning of Ramadan, and sustained the violence throughout the holy fasting month, provoking protests throughout the occupied territories.
Israeli forces shoot and kill another young Palestinian in a raid in the city of Bethlehem, amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli regime has also ramped up its violent attacks on Palestinian worshipers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds in recent months.
In the early hours of Friday morning, Israeli forces killed three young Palestinians and injured several others during a military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the West Bank.
Following Friday prayers, Israeli forces injured at least 78 people during protest rallies against the regime’s settler-colonial activities in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.
The protests, which have become a weekly affair, erupted in and around the West Bank city of Nablus, with Israeli regime forces using indiscriminate force to quell them.
Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 in a Western-backed war. Ever since then, the regime has dotted the territory with hundreds of settlements that are deemed illegal by the international community.
Israeli driver hits two Palestinian sisters in Tel Aviv
Separately, two Palestinian sisters sustained injuries when an Israeli settler hit them with his vehicle.
Wafa news agency, citing witnesses, reported that the two Palestinians were taking part in an anti-occupation protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday night when an Israeli settler drove his vehicle into them, inflicting moderate injuries on them.
The two Palestinian women have been hospitalized and are reportedly in a stable condition.
Incidents of sabotage and violence by settlers against Palestinians and their property have become a daily occurrence throughout the occupied territories, particularly in the West Bank.
However, Israeli authorities rarely prosecute settlers and the vast majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate them properly.
