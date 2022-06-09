Mopping-up Operation Completed in Kamyshevakha – Kadyrov
The head of the Chechen Republic noted the next deployment of trenches and military equipment of foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian nationalists in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings
Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov
© Elena Afonina/TASS
GROZNY, June 10. /TASS/. The mopping-up operation in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) town of Kamyshevakha has been completed, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said in his Telegram channel on Thursday.
"The entire territory has been cleared by fighters of the Akhmad-Khadzhi Kadyrov Special Police Regiment of the Interior Ministry’s Chechen Republic Department and the 6th Cossacks Regiment. Deputy commander of the regiment, Mezhed Utsmigov, is now holding a small press tour around areas where intense battles with foreign mercenaries and other neo-Nazi scum raged earlier," Kadyrov wrote.
In his words, foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian nationalists dug foxholes and deployed military equipment in the immediate vicinity from residential buildings.
"As those ‘brave’ Ukrainian fighters flee, they leave behind Western weapons, which is already in shortage," the Chechen leader added.
Kadyrov also said that those who fled Kamyshevakha are now in the village of Vrubovka.
"Not a single nationalist - let alone a mercenary - will be able to escape punishment for their atrocities. I have no doubts about that," he said.
On May 30, Kadyrov announced that Chechen units together with security forces of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have taken control of up to 90% of Kamyshevakha.
LPR People's Militia officer Andrey Marochko said earlier that after the liberation of Kamyshevakha, it would be possible to talk about taking the Ukrainian military into operational encirclement in the area of Lisichansk and Severodonetsk.
Donetsk, Lugansk regions will be liberated soon – Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya pointed to the systematic deployment of heavy artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in residential areas, which increases the duration of the special military operation of Russia
UNITD NATIONS, June 10. /TASS/. The republics of Donetsk and Lugansk will be liberated completely in the near future, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has said in an interview for BBC.
"Given the time you will see the liberation of all the Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts that will hopefully take place soon. You asked me what the plan is. The initial plan, the aims of the operation we announced publicly was neutrality of Ukraine, the demilitarization and denazification of the country. The liberation of Donbass was the primary goal which is being implemented at the moment," he said in an interview, aired on Thursday.
"Let’s compare the notes in about week or two. And will see <…> what progress would be achieved by then," Nebenzya replied to the interviewer’s remark about Russia’s alleged difficulties in Donbass.
In his words, from the very outset of the conflict, the Ukrainian armed forces have been deploying their manpower and heavy artillery in residential areas and social facilities, such as schools, kindergartens and hospitals.
"They are continuing to do it now in Nikolaev, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk and Odessa. They shelled their own residential areas. To that there are evidence and testimony from the prisoners of war," the Russian diplomat said.
Russian UN envoy sees ‘clear escalation’ in Western deliveries of heavy weapons to Kiev
Vasily Nebenzia noted that this could force Moscow to make a decision "to move Ukrainian forces to where they cannot reach the territory of either Russia or Donbass"
UNITED NATIONS, June 10. /TASS/. Western deliveries of heavy weaponry to the Kiev government are a "clear escalation" of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview for BBC.
"This is a clear escalation of the conflict," he said, adding that it may force Russia to make the decision "to move Ukrainian forces where they cannot reach the territory either of Russia or the [Donbass] republics."
In his words, those deliveries prove that the West is waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.
"Ukraine is just a pawn in a bigger geopolitical game. This is a proxy war of the West with Russia," he said.
Earlier, the United States and a number of European countries sent long-range howitzers to Ukraine. Besides, Washington and London also announced plans to supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems.
