NO MAJOR INCIDENTS AMID NATIONAL SHUTDOWN RUMOURS: NATJOINTS
Social media had been a buzz since the start of the week following the sharing of unverified posters calling for a national shut down.
The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure says there were no major incidents or disruptions reported countywide amid rumours of a national shutdown.
This week, the Congress of South African Trade Unions, South African National Taxi Council and National Taxi Alliance distanced themselves from the calls for a shutdown, saying their members would not be taking part.
Authorities were on high alert as a result.
Law enforcement agencies from KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town are monitoring the situation.
