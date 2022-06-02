Russian Defense Firm Delivers 2S3M Self-propelled Akatsiya Howitzers to Belarus
The vehicle features improved communications means, a higher rate of fire and a larger ammunition load while imported components have been completely replaced
MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia has sent 2S3M Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers to Belarus under the 2022 contract after their major repairs, the press office of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) reported on Thursday.
"As part of fulfilling two 2022 contracts, Uraltransmash [within Uralvagonzavod] has sent 2S3M Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers to the Republic of Belarus after their major repairs," the press office said in a statement.
Uraltransmash carries out major repairs of 2S3M guns and upgrades Akatsiya howitzers to the 2S3M level, it said.
"The vehicle features improved communications means, a higher rate of fire and a larger ammunition load while imported components have been completely replaced," the press office quoted Uraltransmash CEO Dmitry Semizorov as saying.
2S3 Akatsiya howitzers were accepted for service in 1972. In 1975, they were upgraded to the 2S3M level. 152mm Akatsiya howitzers are designed to suppress and eliminate enemy manpower, artillery and mortar batteries, rocket systems, tanks, firepower, command posts and tactical nuclear weapons.
