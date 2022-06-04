Russian Diplomat Insists Dialogue Needed on How to Prevent WWIII
MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia believes what needs to be done is to discuss not whether a Third World War will break out but how to prevent it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"Is a Third World [War] possible? Perhaps, it is already underway? What form will it take? These are topics that many are discussing. Rather than talking about the World [War] Three, we’d be better off talking about how to prevent it," she said at a briefing.
The diplomat emphasized that for years Moscow has indicated that international law and the United Nations should serve as a "safety net" against a Third World War. "Since they were created following WWII as a guarantee of preventing WWIII, in one way or another, they were doing their job," she pointed out.
The spokeswoman noted that for 3-4 years, Russia has been taking note of "the desire by the collective West to sweep away international law and introduce a ‘rules-based world order’ instead."
"This is extremely dangerous because this implies a dictatorship of one group of countries thereby threatening to upset the balance worldwide, while making it impossible for other countries to pursue their interests. Every country has the right to sovereign foreign and domestic policy, to legally defend their interests, to develop their economy, to defend humanitarian rights, to protection and to [their] own security," she continued.
"When one group of countries grabs power or aspires to take it over, a lot of trouble can be expected. We tried to tell the global community about this in every way and convey this truth that the dictate of one pole is impossible and it will lead to destructive consequences," the diplomat concluded.
Russia completed all military tasks at Azovstal with minimal losses — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, the Nazis who surrendered "are now giving evidence"
MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. All tasks of Russia’s special operation at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol were completed with minimal losses in accordance with the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Bosnian-Serb television and radio company Radio and Television of the Republika Srpska.
"Mariupol, Azovstal - all the tasks were solved, and with minimal losses. You know that President Vladimir Putin gave the order not to storm Azovstal. As a result of the siege, the notorious thugs from the Azov battalion who were there simply surrendered," he said.
According to Lavrov, the Nazis who surrendered "are now giving evidence."
"I think they will tell a lot of interesting things about how this neo-Nazi theory and practice was embodied in the daily life of the Ukrainian state, including under President Vladmir Zelensky," the Russian Foreign Minister said.
