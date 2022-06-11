Russian Diplomat Slams Biden’s Attempt to Blame Moscow for High US Inflation Rates
US President said earlier that inflation was "a real challenge to American families"
UNITED NATIONS, June 11. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s attempt to blame Moscow for high inflation rates in the United States is unconvincing, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Twitter.
"Looks like President Putin is governing the US as well, since he can impose taxes on food and gas. Unconvincing and futile attempt by the US president to shift the blame and escape his responsibilities," the tweet reads.
Biden said earlier that inflation was "a real challenge to American families." "We’ve never seen anything like Putin’s tax on both food and gas," he added. The US Department of Labor said earlier that the consumer price index had increased 8.6% from a year earlier.
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kiev, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.
Russian intel chief slams West’s attempts to cancel Russia
It only expose their obsessive belief that the world revolves around them, Sergey Naryshkin said
MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Western regimes’ attempts to cancel Russia only expose their obsessive belief that the world revolves around them, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director and Russian Historical Society Chairman Sergey Naryshkin said at the opening ceremony of an exhibition dedicated to Russia’s achievements on Saturday.
"I am deeply convinced that attempts by the West’s liberally-totalitarian regimes to cancel Russia only expose their obsessive belief that the world revolves around them and obeys their wishes and orders. However, that’s not really the case, which is proved by Russia’s thousand-year history. Russia preserves the traditions of Alexander Nevsky, Dmitry Donskoy, Peter I, Catherine the Great, Pyotr Stolypin, Georgy Zhukov, Yuri Gagarin and many other great sons and daughters of our country," Naryshkin added.
"It is impossible to overestimate Russia’s contribution to the development of humanity, including the history of culture and science, the exploration of the vast expanses of Siberia, the Far East and the Arctic, the great geographical discoveries, the exploration of space, and finally, the victory over Nazi Germany and the liberation of Europe and the entire world from Nazism," he stressed.
