Stay Away from Chinese Waters if Canadian Military Planes Do Not Want to be Buzzed
By Global Times
Jun 07, 2022 10:34 PM
J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command taxi on the runway during an aerial combat training exercise under complex electromagnetic conditions in early April, 2021.(Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)
J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command taxi on the runway during an aerial combat training exercise under complex electromagnetic conditions in early April, 2021.(Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)
China's actions toward Canadian planes are "provocative and irresponsible," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday. This is his second hype in five days over Chinese fighter jets "buzzing" Canadian maritime patrol aircraft. The accusation makes people almost believe Chinese aircraft were flying above Canada. This is exactly what Canada has been downplaying - the close encounter of jets occurred right next to China's territorial waters.
So, why did Canadian warplanes come to East Asian skies, thousands of kilometers away, in the first place?
Trudeau may have no clue what "provocative and irresponsible" means as Canada is the one practicing these two words in this case. Neither is he sober to the simple solution: If he does not want to see China intercept Canadian surveillance planes, stay away from Chinese waters.
On the contrary, Canadian planes were busy carrying out spy missions near China. It claimed to have sent surveillance planes to help enforce UN sanctions on North Korea. However, the well-choreographed excuse was punctured by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which on Monday articulated that "UN Security Council resolutions have never mandated any country to deploy forces and conduct surveillance operations in jurisdictional air and sea areas of other countries for the purpose of identifying sanctions evasion activities." China's Ministry of National Defense also said on the same day Canada stepped up reconnaissance and provocations against China, endangering China's national security.
Yet Ottawa decided to cover its ears while screaming lies - China is the provocative one - believing that a lie told a thousand times will become the truth. Canadian media the Global News even cited sources as reporting the close-quarters intercepts happened approximately 60 times since Christmas. If they were flying in Canadian skies, why would Chinese aircraft bother to intercept them? If the number tells anything, it is how provocative Canada is toward China.
Canada's real goal is not North Korea but China, and Trudeau's remarks call black white, Song Zhongping, a Chinese mainland military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times.
In recent days, Canada and Australia have taken turns to hype intercepts by Chinese fighter aircraft, while skirting around the fact that the frictions happened near China. Observers note that they are cooperating more frequently to help maintain US hegemony, or the West's absolute dominance in the international order.
The US is like an alpha in a wolf pack, mobilizing its subordinate wolves - its allies - to focus on the Indo-Pacific region and jointly contain China. Yet this only shows the US is incapable of confronting China alone. This is a manifestation of the US' high level of insecurity, said Song.
The only powers that need such bluffs like launching that much close-in reconnaissance are declining ones. Apparently, Western countries are bluffing around China to unleash their frustration and anxiety. And amid such a military showoff, the US-led West has created a chance to pretend it is still almighty and strong, said Shen Yi, a professor at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs of Fudan University.
Be it the US, Canada, or Australia, they should wake up to the fact that if they want to play confrontational games in the region by sending more spy planes, China won't open its arms, waiting for them to take tours above Chinese territory. If they want to come to China's peripheral areas to stir trouble, they will have face tit-for-tat countermoves from China. After all, this is the only language the West understands.
With the continuous development of China's military capabilities, how would the West feel if China carries out military operations in waters and skies near Canada and Australia, to demonstrate China's freedom of navigation and freedom of the air, Song asked. And US allies, which keep barking at China, should be aware that provocation against China will eventually lead to consequences.
No comments:
Post a Comment