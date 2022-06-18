Sudanese Police Kill Another Anti-Coup Protester Bringing Death Toll to 102
Anti-coup protesters in Khartoum streets on June 16, 2022
June 16, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – A protester was killed, and dozens were wounded when the security forces fired live ammunition to disperse anti-coup protesters in two cities of the Sudanese capital on Thursday.
Sudanese took to the street in Omdurman and Khartoum cities on Thursday to demonstrate against the military coup that ended a civilian-led transition in the country. on October 25, 2021.
The coup leaders announced their commitment to a dialogue process and announced the lift of the state of emergency. However, the security forces continue to act as if martial law is still in force.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) stated that a protester in Omdurman died from a gunshot wound in the chest and abdomen.
The independent medical group said the security forces probably used cartridge weapons.
The police fired tear gas and live ammunition to disperse protesters outside the parliament in Omdurman.
Following what the Central Reserve Forces who are generally brought from other provinces chased the protesters inside the adjacent neighbourhoods and arrested some of them.
With the new death, the death toll as a result of the 25th October coup topped 102 on Thursday.
In Khartoum city, the police attacked protesters at a gathering far from the “strategic” presidency area and used tear gas to disperse them.
However, they managed to reach the street near the Republican Palace where the security forces once again used tear gas and batons to disperse them.
Also, the police arrested several protesters.
The Emergency Lawyers said that security authorities arrested 30 protesters in Khartoum.
“30 protesters were arrested, including five children and four young women, one of whom was injured,” Rehab Mubarak a member of the Emergency Lawyers committee told the Sudan Tribune.
(ST)
