Tanzanian President Says GERD Benefits Nile Riparian States
wendimagegn — June 9, 2022
BY HAILE DEMEKE
ADDIS ABABA- The dam under construction by Ethiopia is laudable as it is meant to benefit all the Nile riparian countries, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu said.
The President’s remark came yesterday while she received the credentials of Ethiopia’s Ambassador Designate to Tanzania Shibru Mamo. Ambassador Shibru briefed President Suluhu on the current status of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and other bilateral and regional issues of mutual significance.
Noting the GERD is a project that benefits both the Nile downstream and upstream countries, the President lauded the meticulous approach the Ethiopian government has followed to solve challenges the country has gone through.
Meanwhile, President Samia Suluhu expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian government’s positive response to Tanzania’s request for a plot of land to build its Embassy in Addis Ababa; adding the move will further strengthen the two countries bilateral ties.
Stating Ethiopia’s aviation success is exemplary for Africa, she expressed admiration for the Ethiopian Airlines and its provision of training opportunities for Tanzanian students in its Aviation Academy.
The Ethiopian Herald June 9/2022
No comments:
Post a Comment