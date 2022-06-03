UN Commends Tanzania for its Contribution to Peacekeeping Operations
By Xinhua
Jun 3, 2022
UN peacekeepers in Tanzania attend an event to mark the International Day of UN Peacekeepers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on June 2, 2022. The United Nations on Thursday commended Tanzania for continuing to contribute to UN peacekeeping operations, saying the east African nation is the 13th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping missions. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)
The United Nations on Thursday commended Tanzania for continuing to contribute to UN peacekeeping operations, saying the east African nation is the 13th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping missions.
Zlatan Milisic, the UN Resident Coordinator in Tanzania, said Tanzania currently deploys nearly 1,500 military and police personnel to the UN operations in the Abyei area, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon and South Sudan.
“In particular, we recognize and applaud Tanzania’s effort to enhancing the participation of more female UN peacekeepers in order to support societies in conflict or recovering after conflict,” said Milisic in an address to mark the International Day of UN Peacekeepers in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.
Liberata Mulamula, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to continue contributing in peacekeeping operations where possible.
“Tanzania’s commitment towards achieving global peace comes from the fact that we have a long-standing proven history as a nation of peace with a norm of helping others in the region and globally to achieve peace too,” she said.
The General Assembly designated May 29 as the International Day of UN Peacekeepers but the day was commemorated on June 2 instead of May 29 which happened to fall on a Sunday.
The International Day of UN Peacekeepers was established by the UN General Assembly in 2002, to pay tribute to all men and women serving in peacekeeping, and to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.
