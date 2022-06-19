US Weapons Supplies to Kiev Won’t Force Russia to Comply with Washington Rules – Lavrov
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. By supplying arms to Ukraine, the United States will not be able to deprive Russia of the right to its own voice in international affairs and force it to comply with the rules invented by Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 TV channel on Sunday.
When asked about what the United States is trying to achieve by sending additional shipments of weapons to Ukraine, the minister pointed out that Washington had declared these goals for a long time.
"They are achieving what they announced a long time ago, that Russia must know its place, Russia does not have the right to its own voice in international affairs, Russia must comply with the rules that were invented by the United States. That's all. I think they understand very well that they won't succeed," Lavrov stressed.
Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that pumping up the Kiev government with US-made weapons is a road to direct military confrontation between the two biggest nuclear superpowers, fraught with "unpredictable consequences.".
