West Commits War Crimes by Supplying Weapons to Ukraine – Russian Diplomat
US plans to supply Ukraine with multiple launch rocket systems can only lead to a further escalation of the conflict, said Vasily Nebenzya
UNITED NATIONS, June 3. /TASS/. Western nations commit war crimes by supplying Ukraine with weapons that it uses to shell residential districts, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council session.
"The West commits another war crime when it pumps up Ukraine with weapons, allegedly to enhance its capacity and give opportunities to push back Russia. But Ukraine uses these weapons to keep bombarding residential quarters of Donbas, the way they have been doing this for all those 8 years, killing women, elderly, and children," he said.
"For example, the United States delivered long-range M777 howitzers to Ukraine. On the eve of the International Day for Protection of Children, projectiles launched from one of these machines killed 5 people in Makeevka near Donetsk, among them was a five-year-old girl called Mira. The US also announced plans to deliver multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine. This can only lead to further escalation of the conflict - the very conflict Washington hypocritically claims so eager to put an end to," the Russian diplomat added.
