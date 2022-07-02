DPRK Servant of People
To live as a son of the people who leads the revolution while sharing weal and woe with them, learning from them and relying on their strength and as the servant of the people who makes strenuous efforts for the good of them—this is the outlook on life of General Secretary Kim Jong Un.
In the scorching August of Juche 102 (2013), he provided field guidance at different places including the construction sites of the Mirim Riding Club, Munsu Water Park, apartment houses for the lecturers at Kim Il Sung University and Masikryong Ski Resort and the reconstruction site of Pyongyang Indoor Stadium.
Seeing him on his guidance trips in sweaty clothes, an accompanying official dissuaded him from going on field inspection tours in sultry mid-summer days.
Then Kim Jong Un said he should do what he had to do for the sake of his people in spite of scorching weather.
Upholding the people as heaven, he continued his inspection journeys over mountain passes and through the sea and air in order to defend their destiny and well-being and turn the DPRK into a more prosperous and dignified country.
In those days he personally drove his car along a muddy lane of the farm village of Taechong-ri in Unpha County which had been just hit by a flood and passed over a temporary railway bridge in a mining area which was very dangerous as they might be a sudden landslide and the roadbed was so soaked that it might collapse in no time. Like this, he risked even his life for the good of the people.
The proud history of the Republic could shine more brilliantly and its people could lead a genuine, happy life thanks to his devoted long journey that was made even at dawn or late at night.
It is natural that burning paternal love for his children is returned with their sincere, filial devotion.
The Korean people are hardening their faith and will to follow the General Secretary to the end of the world in order to repay his great favour with a high sense of moral obligation.
2022-06-29
No comments:
Post a Comment